Wellington Place has been transformed over the last five years.

The Leeds city centre neighbourhood - largely made up of offices but increasingly residential flats, too - has developed a real buzz to it.

Buildings are shooting up all the time and the new Wellington Place Museum, housed in the converted Wagon Hoist, has just been unveiled.

The neighbourhood is home to a handful of laidback bars and restaurants, including the long-standing The Good Luck Club, a modern, New York-inspired bar and grill that’s been there from the early days of Wellington Place.

Our reviewer tried The Good Luck Club in Wellington Place (Photo by Bruce Rollinson/National World)

With plenty of outdoor seating, the venue comes alive in the summer, where deals are made over al fresco lunches and colleagues gossip over post-work drinks in the sunshine.

I visited The Good Luck Club on the first Friday that really felt like summer - an unusually warm evening - for a colleague’s leaving do. We’d booked a large table by the entrance and it was the perfect place to catch up with old friends, with enough space to mooch around.

The bar and restaurant has somewhat forgettable contemporary décor, but with plenty of lovely natural light coming in from floor-to-ceiling windows. Some of my party had eaten beforehand, and said the food was top notch - there’s a choice of burgers, salads and mains from the grill.

Behind the bar was a decent range of wine and spirits, a small cocktail menu and beer by the bottle and on tap - including local options from Kirkstall Brewery and Northern Monk.

I went for a Hendrick’s and slimline tonic. They’d run out of gin glasses and my pour was garnished with lime, not cucumber as Hendrick’s always should be. I asked for a pink gin and lemonade for my colleague, but they didn’t have any in stock, so it was a refreshing Tanqueray de Sevilla and lemonade for her instead. It was £7.30 for the Hendrick’s and £5.40 for the Tanqueray - around average for the city centre.

Despite the hiccups, our server was warm and friendly, quick to take our order and kindly obliging to take a group picture at the end of the evening. Last orders were well before 10pm - which did surprise us on a Friday night - but the place had emptied out.

Was anything exceptional? No. But The Good Luck Club is a solid bar and grill in a prime location, a convenient option for the hundreds that work nearby.

Address: 6 Wellington Place, Leeds, LS1 4AP

Telephone: 0113 245 0711

Opening hours: 11.45am-11pm

Website: www.thegoodluckclub.co.uk

Drinks: 5/10

Atmosphere: 6/10

Service: 7/10