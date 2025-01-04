Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Finding a spot in Leeds that serves unique drinks without breaking the bank is always a win.

While I usually prefer attending concerts at the city's brilliant, smaller independent venues, I occasionally find myself drawn to larger stages like the First Direct Arena or the O2 Academy. These bigger shows can be fantastic but, let’s face it, the hefty price tag including pre-drinks with friends followed by £8 pints at venues often leaves a significant dent in your wallet.

Thankfully, there’s a hidden gem in Leeds, conveniently located just around the corner from the city’s big venues, that offers a refreshing alternative. Sandinista, a Latin-inspired bar situated next to Belgrave, one of Leeds’ most popular nightspots, serves a delightful variety of beers, cocktails, and Spanish tapas, with a very pleasant discount for concertgoers.

Sandinista's Latin-inspired décor catches your eye straight away. | National World

The bar’s colourful facade, adorned with vibrant Latin American artwork featuring sugar skulls, immediately catches your eye. Inside you’ll find a more laid-back vibe with wooden decor and walls covered in posters, flyers, and artwork celebrating legendary punk and rock acts through the decades.

Arriving early in the evening, my guest and I were lucky to snag one of the limited tables without any trouble. The quaint but impressively stocked bar offers an impressive range of drinks for all palates. The beer menu is a standout, boasting everything from their in-house Sandino Pilsner to intriguing craft brews like Stone Brewing’s Buenaveza and Siren Lumina.

For cocktail-lovers, Sandinista offers playful, inventive drinks such as the Mexican Espresso Martini ‘Coffee & TV’, the citrusy ‘John Lemmon’, or the ‘Aperoni’ - a blend of Aperol Spritz and Sbagliato.

Craving something refreshing, I opted for a pint of Vocation’s Crush Hour, a crisp and light pale ale with a hint of juice, as well as an Alhambra Especial, a premium pilsner - both of which I highly recommend.

Our first round consisted of a Vocation Crush Hour and a Vimtonic. | YEP

My guest for the evening ventured into experimental territory with a Vimtonic, a quirky ‘Manchester meets Mexico’ concoction featuring Vimto, alongside a classic Margarita. While the Margarita hit the spot with its perfect balance, the Vimtonic was more divisive. It’s probably best suited for dedicated fans of the blackcurrant drink.

What sets Sandinista apart as a pre-concert go-to is its generous deal: a 20 per cent discount on all drinks for concert-goers who show their ticket. It’s a fantastic way to enjoy high-quality drinks while keeping the night’s expenses in check. While I did stumble on the welcomed promotion by accident, I’m sure I’ll find my way back for a pre-arena drink soon.

The Margarita was more to my guests taste, while I enjoyed my Alhambra Especial. | National World

Factfile

Address: 5 Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP

Telephone: 0113 824 1500

Opening hours: Mon, closed; Tues-Thurs, 4pm-3am; Fri, 4pm-4am; Sat, noon-4am; Sun, 4pm-3am

Website: https://ordertab.menu/sandinistaleeds/table

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 7/10