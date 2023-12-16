While the place might be hard to spot from the street, the inside is anything but forgettable.

We can all appreciate a traditional pub with a large beer garden and sports on TV, but there's something special about finding somewhere unique. Especially a pub that is purposefully hidden from view.

Blind Tyger Drinking Den prides itself on being a hidden watering hole, tucked away between Belgrave Music Hall, The Watermark Bar and Sandinista (which is run by the same company according to its website). The cocktail bar is marked with nothing but a sign over the door, and could be easily missed among its more advertised neighbours.

Once through the door, you enter an eye-catching hallway filled with wall décor - including mirrors, artwork and taxidermy animal heads.

The entrance to Blind Tyger is hidden between the Watermark Bar and Sandinista.

The heavily-decorated walls continue inside the bar, which is darkly-lit, with small old-school booths and heavy wood accents. The vibe is familiar and cosy, while also reminiscent of the sort of bar that a troubled author or film villain would frequent.

While there is a large, bespoke bar, Blind Tyger also offers table service. It specialises in serving a unique spin on well-known cocktails and classic drinks.

We started our visit with a God's Own Cocktail - a rhubarb and red berry Yorkshire Pornstar - and a Philly Fashioned, an 'old fashioned, but not antique".

If you're looking for something sweet, then God's Own Cocktail is the syrupy and decadent drink for you. On the opposite end of the flavour specturm, the Philly Fashioned is a classic bitter drink. Order this if you want a show-stopper - you're treated to an eye-catching fire display.

The interior is cosy and welcoming, while reminding you of a place a troubled author or film villain would go for a drink.

Lastly, the Singapore Rickey is perfect if you want to close your eyes and pretend you're sipping on a beach, rather than hiding inside to avoid the grey Leeds weather.

Overall, Blind Tyger is a great spot if you are looking for a place out of the spotlight; a calmer drinking environment where you can enjoy your company and your drinks without noisy conversations and blasting music.

The friendly and helpful staff were attentive, and the drinks were explained with expertise. The menu has lots of cocktails, with something for everyone.

We started our night with a Philly Fashioned (right) and God's Own Cocktail (left).

Our bill came to a total of £32, which might seem quite pricey, but with the unique drinks on offer, and the sheer quality and presentation, it's worth the extra cash. And while I only had the chance to try three on my visit, there's enough on the menu to ensure I'll be back soon.

Factfile

Address: 5A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP

Telephone: 0113 246 0770

Opening hours: Monday to Wednesday; CLOSED, Thursday; 4pm to 2am, Friday to Sunday 4pm to 3am

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Service: 7.5/10