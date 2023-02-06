Kirkstall’s Arcade Club will be providing arcade games, meanwhile Farsley Fire & Smoke will be serving up smoked meats and mac and cheese pots available for delivery to tables in the taproom. Kirkstall Brewery will be supplying Amity with imported Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, which will be served alongside Amity’s selection of craft beers as well as kegs from San Diego’s Stone Brewing.

Named ‘U.S. of Amity’, the festivities will run from February 9 until February 12 and will finish with a showing of the US Super Bowl LVII, during which customers can watch the clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on two screens. Amity and Arcade Club have also collaborated to develop Festoon Light, a twist on Amity’s core lager that pays homage to light beer popular in the United States.

Amity’s director Rich Degnan said: “We are proud to be one of the few venues in the North pouring fresh Sierra Nevada Pale Ale. This beer holds a very special place in our hearts, it was one of the inspirations for our core beer, Sunnybank pale, and whilst you can get bottled Sierra Nevada in supermarkets readily, it's often many months old and not how this beer is intended to be enjoyed.”

Freeplay arcade machines on offer will include Track & Field and Street Fighter II. Dan Butt, managing director at Arcade Club, said: “Nostalgic American games are very popular at both our Bury and Leeds sites so we were happy to lend out our machines to Amity as it fit the theme so perfectly. We loved coming to brew day to help create Festoon Light and we are happy to be stocking it in our own arcades because a low abv beer is the perfect drink to have while immersed in a game.”

Tickets for the showing cost £10 each and reserve a space in the venue, as well as a pint and chips and dip. They are currently available for purchases on the Amity Brew Co website.