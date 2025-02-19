A renowned Indian restaurant is set to open its first northern site in Leeds city centre.

Cinnamon Kitchen, led by Executive Chef and CEO Vivek Singh, will open at The Queens Hotel, in Leeds city centre, this May.

The renowned Indian restaurant and bar will be the company’s first northern outpost, following success in London.

With a landmark location in City Square and direct access from Leeds station via The Queens Hotel, the new restaurant will introduce Singh’s signature style - blending traditional Indian flavours with contemporary techniques - to a fresh audience in the heart of Yorkshire.

Cinnamon Kitchen will open at The Queens Hotel in Leeds city centre, this May. | Stock/Submit

Alistair Campbell, General Manager at The Queens Hotel, said: “Cinnamon Kitchen is a fantastic addition to The Queens and to Leeds as a whole.

“The combination of Vivek Singh’s expertise and the unique concept behind this restaurant will bring something truly special to the city’s culinary landscape.”

Cinnamon Kitchen Leeds will draw inspiration from historic Indian railway first class waiting rooms, reflecting its connection to Leeds station and celebrating the grandeur of railway travel.

Designed by Studio Sorana, the space will feature high ceilings, Art Deco elements, and a striking mural that captures the essence of India’s diverse landscapes.

Cinnamon Kitchen Leeds will draw inspiration from historic Indian railway first class waiting rooms. | Submit

The menu will take inspiration from the 2,355-mile journey of the Himsagar Express, a train route that spans 12 Indian states, using local produce where possible. Signature dishes will include Masala Grilled Salmon, Old Delhi Butter Chicken, and Lamb Roganjosh Shepherd’s Pie, alongside an extensive selection of chaats and plant-based options.

Vivek Singh added: “We’re excited to be opening at The Queens Hotel, where the heritage of this iconic railway hotel perfectly complements our vision. The interiors are inspired by some of India’s most beautiful first-class waiting rooms, and our menu takes diners on a journey through 12 diverse states.

“With Bradford celebrating its year as UK City of Culture 2025, it’s the perfect time to bring Cinnamon Kitchen to Leeds.”

A well-known figure in the UK hospitality industry, Singh has built a reputation for elevating Indian dining through his five successful restaurants, including The Cinnamon Club in Westminster. He is widely recognised as one of the most influential Indian chefs in the UK.

Exclusive to the Leeds location, new dishes such as Seekh Kebab in the Hole and a Yorkshire-inspired Curd Cardamom Tart will offer a unique fusion of regional British and Indian flavours.

A destination in its own right, the bar will serve spice-infused craft cocktails, Asian beers, lassis, and non-alcoholic coolers, making it a versatile venue for both dining and social occasions. Cinnamon Kitchen Leeds will be open for lunch, High Chai (afternoon tea), and dinner.