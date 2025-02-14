Planning something special for February 14 each year can be challenging, especially if you've just realised the date and are looking for last-minute ideas.

Luckily, many restaurants and pubs in Leeds have enticing offers available, some of which extend throughout the weekend.

Below is a list of venues in Leeds with Valentine's Day specials.

Please note that some events may already be fully booked.

1 . Olive Tree Brasserie, South Parade Olive Tree Brasserie is serving a romantic 3-course Valentine's Day menu starting at £34.95. | James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . The Lost and Found, Greek Street Enjoy 2-4-1 cocktails until 7pm and 20 off prosecco at The Lost & Found on Greek Street on Valentine's Day. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . Ox Club, The Headrow Ox Club at Headrow House has extended its Valentine's weekend, offering exclusive romantic specials on Saturday, February 15. | James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . Tattu, East Parade Enjoy an exclusive sharing cocktail for two alongside a la carte and sharing menus beneath the cherry blossoms at Tattu until Sunday, February 16. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . The Cheesy Living Company, Roundhay Rd The Cheesy Living Co. is turning into a Parisian romantic getaway this Valentine's Day, with French onion soup fondue and more. The offer is available from 5pm to 9pm at £45 per person. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales