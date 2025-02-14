Please note that some events may already be fully booked.
1. Olive Tree Brasserie, South Parade
Olive Tree Brasserie is serving a romantic 3-course Valentine's Day menu starting at £34.95. | James Hardisty
2. The Lost and Found, Greek Street
Enjoy 2-4-1 cocktails until 7pm and 20 off prosecco at The Lost & Found on Greek Street on Valentine's Day. | Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Ox Club, The Headrow
Ox Club at Headrow House has extended its Valentine's weekend, offering exclusive romantic specials on Saturday, February 15. | James Hardisty
4. Tattu, East Parade
Enjoy an exclusive sharing cocktail for two alongside a la carte and sharing menus beneath the cherry blossoms at Tattu until Sunday, February 16. | Steve Riding
5. The Cheesy Living Company, Roundhay Rd
The Cheesy Living Co. is turning into a Parisian romantic getaway this Valentine's Day, with French onion soup fondue and more. The offer is available from 5pm to 9pm at £45 per person. | Simon Hulme
6. Water Lane Boathouse, Canary Wharf
Enjoy "Palentine's day" at Water Lane Boathouse, with two pizzas and a bottle of prosecco for £35. The offer is pre-booking only. | Gary Longbottom
