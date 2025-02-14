10 restaurants in Leeds offering romantic Valentine's Day deals – including Galleria & Ox Club

If you haven't planned your Valentine's Day celebration yet, you may still have time.

Planning something special for February 14 each year can be challenging, especially if you've just realised the date and are looking for last-minute ideas.

Luckily, many restaurants and pubs in Leeds have enticing offers available, some of which extend throughout the weekend.

Below is a list of venues in Leeds with Valentine's Day specials.

Please note that some events may already be fully booked.

Olive Tree Brasserie is serving a romantic 3-course Valentine's Day menu starting at £34.95.

1. Olive Tree Brasserie, South Parade

Olive Tree Brasserie is serving a romantic 3-course Valentine's Day menu starting at £34.95. | James Hardisty

Enjoy 2-4-1 cocktails until 7pm and 20 off prosecco at The Lost & Found on Greek Street on Valentine's Day.

2. The Lost and Found, Greek Street

Enjoy 2-4-1 cocktails until 7pm and 20 off prosecco at The Lost & Found on Greek Street on Valentine's Day. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Ox Club at Headrow House has extended its Valentine's weekend, offering exclusive romantic specials on Saturday, February 15.

3. Ox Club, The Headrow

Ox Club at Headrow House has extended its Valentine's weekend, offering exclusive romantic specials on Saturday, February 15. | James Hardisty

Enjoy an exclusive sharing cocktail for two alongside a la carte and sharing menus beneath the cherry blossoms at Tattu until Sunday, February 16.

4. Tattu, East Parade

Enjoy an exclusive sharing cocktail for two alongside a la carte and sharing menus beneath the cherry blossoms at Tattu until Sunday, February 16. | Steve Riding

The Cheesy Living Co. is turning into a Parisian romantic getaway this Valentine's Day, with French onion soup fondue and more. The offer is available from 5pm to 9pm at £45 per person.

5. The Cheesy Living Company, Roundhay Rd

The Cheesy Living Co. is turning into a Parisian romantic getaway this Valentine's Day, with French onion soup fondue and more. The offer is available from 5pm to 9pm at £45 per person. | Simon Hulme

Enjoy "Palentine's day" at Water Lane Boathouse, with two pizzas and a bottle of prosecco for £35. The offer is pre-booking only.

6. Water Lane Boathouse, Canary Wharf

Enjoy "Palentine's day" at Water Lane Boathouse, with two pizzas and a bottle of prosecco for £35. The offer is pre-booking only. | Gary Longbottom

