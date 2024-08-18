A hot plate of sausages, bacon, egg, tomatoes and beans might be the perfect way to start a busy day.
While some people may prefer a home cooked full English, many of us enjoy the luxury of a well-cooked breakfast at a nice café or restaurant.
Leeds is home to dozens of brilliant eateries serving the delicious meal.
Here are 13 of the highest rated places in Leeds to get a full English according to Google reviews:
1. Leon's Cafe - 4.7/5
One review read: "We popped in for a breakfast - everyone knew Leon and his family by name and it showed how much care they put into the food and the service. Our English breakfasts were great, great portions and good value (each comes with a tea/coffee included)." | Bruce Rollinson
2. Sociable Folk - 4.6/5
One review read: "This cafe is amazing! A great range of food items on the menu and some lovely coffees and pastries. I had the full English breakfast with oat mocha, the whole lot was top quality! The staff were friendly and welcoming, service was fast and efficient despite it being busy." | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Crust & Crumb - 4.5/5
"I had a delicious full English breakfast this morning, and the service and food were both excellent. The food arrived promptly and was tasty and enjoyable. It was my first visit, and I’ll undoubtedly come back again!" | Shamal Ibrahim via Google
4. Cha Lounge 4.7/5
One reviewer said: "I love a good quality breakfast and I’m so happy to have found this place. It’s now my goto place for breakfast when I’m in Leeds. Every item was cooked to perfection, those tomatoes were the most flavoursome tomatoes I’ve ever tasted. The scrambled egg was seasoned just right." | Andy Savage via Google
5. Farmhouse - 4.6/6
A Google reviewer said: "Service was excellent from start to finish, I ordered the full English & a pot of tea, the quality of the food was top notch. I will certainly be coming back to try some of the other dishes on the menu." | James Hardisty
6. Residence Headingley - 4.9/5
One person wrote: "Best place for breakfast in Headingley. First time we had English breakfast and bottomless bunch. Second time delicious eggs. Staff were great and I look forward to return." | Simon Hulme
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.