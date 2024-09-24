Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beloved Italian street food business is gearing up to open its fourth venue in Leeds.

Bosses at Poco Sicilian Street Food teased their new location as somewhere “a little unusual” in a cryptic Instagram post, encouraging fans to guess the whereabouts of their latest spot.

Poco Sicilian Street Food is popular for its pizza, arancini and cannoli. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

It comes just one year after the opening of their kiosk on Lands Lane in the city centre, which saw queues stretching down the street on its opening day with customers eager to sample their pizza, arancini and cannoli.

Poco also has outposts on Kirkstall Road in Burley, and on Otley Road in Headingley.

The Headingley store has plenty of treats on offer. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

In an Instagram post, the team said: “Oops!… We did it again. Poco Number 4 is coming to Leeds very soon! The works on the unit are almost completed and we can’t wait to show you the final result - another beautiful Poco store.

“This time, it’s a little unusual location for us, but we believe there’s a lot of potential in it and you’ll love it there!

“You know the rules guys - the first person to guess the new location as accurate as possible - gets a prize! Leave your suggestions in the comments below.”

Poco is part of the same team that runs Meanwood-based restaurant Culto. The Sicilian street food arm of the businesses offers a range of Italian food including pizza, arancini and focaccine sandwiches, as well as coffee and desserts.