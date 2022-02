After the huge success of its first store on Kirkstall Road, POCO opened up a second site in Headingley this year.

Located in 24 Otley Road, POCO Headingley has taken over the former premises of Hello Workshop, opposite Caffe Nero.

Customers can expect an array of delicious food like pizza slices, Arancini and Focaccine, as well an array of desserts.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe went along to the new site.

1. Open in Headingley POCO opened its second branch in Otley Road in Headingley just weeks ago. Photo Sales

2. Success It comes after the huge success of their Kirkstall Road store which has been very popular since it opened. Photo Sales

3. Cooking up a storm Chef Nunzio La Rosa is the man behind the cafe's excellent food. Photo Sales

4. Arancini Food which includes the delicious arancini - rice balls that are stuffed, coated with bread crumbs and deep fried. Photo Sales