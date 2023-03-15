News you can trust since 1890
Poco Sicilian Leeds: Italian street food brand announces new location in 'heart of our beautiful city'

Popular Leeds Italian street food brand Poco has revealed the location of its third venue in Leeds.

By Joseph Keith
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT- 1 min read

The Sicilian eatery, which currently runs venues in Burley and in Headingley, first teased plans to open a new site in the city last month on social media.

And Poco has now confirmed it will open a new venue "in the heart of our beautiful city" - Leeds city centre - in a post on Instagram.

The new venue will be based at "a small kiosk" on Lands Lane. Bosses at Poco also shared an image of the new site with a large poster and said it planned to open "by Easter".

Chef Nunzio Larosa, from Poco Leeds, pictured during the Leeds Food Festival in Millennium Square.
"Ciao Leeds City Centre," the Instagram post said.

"Poco Sicilian Street food is coming to you very soon! This is the post you’ve been waiting for guys!

"We are thrilled to announce that Poco number three is opening right in the heart of our beautiful city. We have taken over a small kiosk on Lands Lane (which is also a former Yorkshire Bank unit) and can’t wait to turn it into your new favourite lunch spot in town."

The post added: "We are aiming to open the new Poco by Easter - so spread the word guys! And stay tuned - there will be some cool giveaways to celebrate the opening, a launch party and lots of other exciting stuff soon."

Poco is part of the same team that runs Meanwood-based restaurant Culto.The Sicilian street food arm of the businesses offers a range of Italian food including pizza, arancini and focaccine sandwiches, as well as coffee and desserts.

