After the success of its takeaway in Kirkstall Road, POCO Sicilian Street Food expanded into Headingley last year. And the street food business, from the team behind Meanwood restaurant CULTO, has now opened its third site in the city centre.

Located on Lands Lane, the kiosk held a launch party on Friday and huge queues gathered to enjoy lunch and prosecco on the house. POCO is running a soft opening this weekend, with the kiosk open from noon-5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Normal opening hours will begin on Monday – 8.30am-6.30pm on weekdays, 9.30am-7.30pm on Saturdays and 9.30am-6.30pm on Sundays. Poco serves a range of Italian treats made by Sicilian chefs using fresh Italian ingredients, including pizza al taglio slices, arancini, cannoli, bombolone donuts, Italian sandwiches, lasagne and coffee. There are gluten-free and vegan options available.

Customers queue to try the new POCO street food kiosk in Leeds city centre on its opening day

In an Instagram post, the POCO team said: “This weekend will be a soft opening with slightly shorter hours so we can finish off some bits, but starting from Monday, we will be opening from early mornings - just in time for you to grub a coffee and some sandwich or cornetto before work, and closing late - so you can also collect some dinner on the way home.