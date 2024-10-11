Poco Sicilian Leeds: Italian takeaway announces exciting new location in The Calls
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Poco Sicilian, which currently runs venues in Burley, Headingley and Leeds city centre, teased plans to open a fourth venue just last month.
The Sicilian takeaway has now confirmed it will open a new venue in The Calls, Leeds city centre, next month in a social media post.
Bosses at Poco said the venue will be “bigger than usual” with seating for customers to dine-in.
The Instagram post said: “Say hello to Poco The Calls! Coming November 2024. 6 East Street, LS2 7AA (Entrada House).
“It is right opposite the Maude Street parking area.
“Our 4th shop will be bigger than usual, with an extended eating area where you can enjoy your morning caffè e cornetto or have a proper lunch away from [your] desk.
“We will also be offering corporate catering for all the companies & offices nearby.
“We can’t wait to welcome you all at the new space.
“And in the meantime, come see us at the other Poco’s.”
The new opening comes just one year after the opening of their kiosk on Lands Lane in the city centre, which saw queues stretching down the street on its opening day with customers eager to sample their pizza, arancini and cannoli.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.