Poco Sicilian Leeds: Italian takeaway announces exciting new location in The Calls

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST
A popular Leeds Italian street food brand has revealed the location of its fourth venue in Leeds.

Poco Sicilian, which currently runs venues in Burley, Headingley and Leeds city centre, teased plans to open a fourth venue just last month. 

The Sicilian takeaway has now confirmed it will open a new venue in The Calls, Leeds city centre, next month in a social media post. 

Bosses at Poco said the venue will be “bigger than usual” with seating for customers to dine-in. 

Poco Sicilian Street Food is popular for its pizza, arancini and cannoli.Poco Sicilian Street Food is popular for its pizza, arancini and cannoli.
Poco Sicilian Street Food is popular for its pizza, arancini and cannoli. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Instagram post said: “Say hello to Poco The Calls! Coming November 2024. 6 East Street, LS2 7AA (Entrada House).

“It is right opposite the Maude Street parking area.

“Our 4th shop will be bigger than usual, with an extended eating area where you can enjoy your morning caffè e cornetto or have a proper lunch away from [your] desk.

“We will also be offering corporate catering for all the companies & offices nearby.

“We can’t wait to welcome you all at the new space.

“And in the meantime, come see us at the other Poco’s.” 

The new opening comes just one year after the opening of their kiosk on Lands Lane in the city centre, which saw queues stretching down the street on its opening day with customers eager to sample their pizza, arancini and cannoli.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
