The beautifully presented, stone-built home on Park Row in the popular town Burley in Wharfedale is on the market with estate agent Harrison Robinson for £379,950.
Enter into an entrance hallway which opens up to a bright living room with a log-burning stove and timber-framed sash windows. It leads to an open-plan, well-equipped kitchen with a large dining area.
Stairs in the entrance hall lead to the first floor where two spacious double bedrooms and a good-size single bedroom are along with a traditionally styled house bathroom.
Outside, the property has a charming, south-facing garden with a Yorkshire stone path, a low-maintenance Astroturf area and a low stone wall with features wrought iron trellis.
To the rear is a private road which provides parking as well as a well-maintained stone-built outhouse belonging to the property, ideal for extra storage.
The home is conveniently located close to the heart of the village and the train station, making it ideal for commuting into Leeds.
