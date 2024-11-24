One of the city’s best Chinese restaurants has just marked eight years in Leeds.

Mans Market opened in Wellington Street in 2016 by two entrepreneurs, Kai Man and Ray Chan, who wanted to bring a vibrant yet accessible Chinese dining experience to Leeds’ growing food scene.

Eight years on, Mans Market, which is inspired by the Ladies’ Markets in Hong Kong, is simply one of the trendiest spots in the city.

Inside Mans Market, Leeds. | National World

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, operations manager Simon Robinson said there are many things that set Mans Market apart from other Chinese restaurants.

The design of the restaurant is the first thing that draws people in.

Simon said: “We have a theatrical entrance where we've got lucky cats all down the entrance and we've got a shipping container for our private dining area. It's all taken from Hong Kong.

“The table is almost street market-style - we’ve got pegs above the tables with little cards where people write orders down and peg it up..”

The menu is equally as unique with no starter, main or dessert options. Instead, the Chinese restaurant offers an extensive range of dim sum, bao buns and sharing pans.

Whether it's the buzzing atmosphere of the restaurant, its ability to transport you to the streets of Hong Kong or its hearty food, Mans Market has made its mark in Leeds. It has even amassed a huge 20,000 Instagram following.

Simon Robinson of Mans Market, Leeds. | National World

“We are quite established, people know about us,” Simon said.

“Part of our ethos was being accessible. Our core customer range can vary from 20 to 30-year-olds as well as families.”

And despite industry challenges, the business is ever grateful for its loyal customer base, which have shown incredible support over the more difficult years.

“The industry is struggling quite a lot,” Simon said.

“There's a lot of building work where we are located. They've been doing the cladding on the outside of the building, so we're all boxed in at the moment and people can't see us properly.

“And that's been going on for two years now. There’s probably another 12 months to go, so obviously that has affected but we've got a loyal customer base.”

Peg your order above your table to be served at Mans Market. | National World

Taking on customer feedback, the business now offers a bottomless brunch as well as drag brunches, live DJs, meal deals, and is available via takeaway, too.

“I have built a team around me to run the same mindset, same passion, to make this business work.

“And every customer that comes in, we will do anything we can to make the experience as enjoyable as possible. We'll go out of our way.

“We've got silly birthday songs. We've got little headbands. We do birthday shots.

“On anniversaries, we decorate with petals. it's about exceeding customer expectations. That's what drives myself and the team, to push forward and stand out from the rest.

“I think the best and key thing that we do is consistency, which is consistently trying to be as good as we can so people know what they know what they're going to get and they'll come back. I think that's why we've built such a loyal customer base.”