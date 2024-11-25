1990 was a year of change and challenges for your city and its proud residents. It was a 12 months which featured the unveiling of a city centre landmark which is still enjoyed by visitors to this day and the launch of a new live venue. The photos also feature memories from the city suburbs with Pudsey, Sherburn-in-Elmet, Guiseley, Cookridge, Bramley and Yeadon are all in focus. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds city centre
November 1990 and a new walkway opened between the Corn Exchange and The Calls. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Moor Allerton
November 1990 and residents living close to this parade of shops were horrified to find bulldozers had moved in to rip[ up a stretch of grass verge which had been tended for more than 50 years. Without warning the verge in front of Stainburn Parade disappeared under a mould of tarmac. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Sherburn-in-Elmet
The Half Moon Inn and Rolf's restaurant pictured in September 1990. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Hunslet
The Fraternity House complex on Church Street in May 1990. It includes the Paradise Kebab and Curry Centre in the foreground and a chemist on the right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Guiseley
The 18 strong sales team at Wendy Wools were being encouraged to get first hand experience of the product they sold worldwide in April 1990. Pictured is Bill Stewart, Bob McCulloch, managing director Patrick Moody, Andrew Robinson and Lorinda Sheardby. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Burmantofts
Malcolm Connor, right, celebrates after scoring the third goal for Torre Social in their 3-1 John Raftery Cup semi-final victory against Seacroft WMC United in February 1990. Kevin Crumbie joins in the celebrations. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.