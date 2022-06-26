Opening on a prime spot on Otley Road earlier this year, the team behind it are hoping to replicate the success they have had with Poco Kirkstall Road, which opened in 2018.

Just like its Kirkstall Road cousin, the pizzas are displayed in the window to tempt passing customers. This Poco is slightly bigger in size, allowing for two different display cabinets - one for savoury and one for the desserts. It’s clean, fresh and tastefully decorated inside and there’s a row of bar stools along the back wall if you want to eat in.

Poco is perhaps best known for its pizza, but there’s also chicken, arancini and fried calzone - as well as a variety of hot drinks and coffees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poco Headingley

The ingredients at Poco, which means ‘little’ in Italian, are imported from the south of Italy.

The Italians love their meat and there are some seriously tempting options for carnivores on the menu. Fennel sausage, salami, nduja all feature and you just know that it’s the good quality stuff. Having sworn off red meat, I give these a swerve, but not without a longing look.

Luckily, there are plenty of options for veggies and vegans. I chose the vegetarian pasta (£5.50), which I get warmed up in takeaway box. It’s simple but very tasty - fresh pasta in a thick, creamy sauce with a handful of roasted vegetables thrown in. It’s also a very healthy portion size, so you could pick this up alone and be satisfied.

But I can’t leave it at that so ask for a veggie arancini too (£3.50).The stuffed rice balls, coated with bread crumbs and deep fried, are sizeable. They’re crunchy on the outside while being soft, cheesy and a bit chewy on the inside, plus there’s aubergine and ricotta stuffed inside - it’s almost like a meal in itself.

Arancini at Poco Headingley

The quality of the food is top notch across the board. Leeds is luckily to now have two slices of Sicilian heaven - the future’s bright for Poco.

Factfile

Address: 24 Otley Road, Headingley, LS6 2AD

Opening hours: Sunday - Thursday, 10am - 7.30pm; Friday and Saturday, 10am - 8.30pm

Website: www.pocosicilian.business.site

Scores

Food: 9

Value: 8

Atmosphere: 6