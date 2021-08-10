POCO Sicilian Street Food in Kirkstall Road, Leeds.

POCO Sicilian Street Food, opposite Cardigan Fields, first opened in 2018.

It is the creation of the team behind Culto Italian kitchen and takeout on Stainbeck Road in Meanwood.

Since opening, it has consistently voted as one of the best Italian restaurants in Leeds, for its mouthwatering offerings of traditional Sicilian dishes like Pizza Al Taglio, Arancini and Focaccine, as well its an array of amazing desserts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the owners have announced that they will be opening a second site in the city.

Announcing the news, the team said: "Poco Number 2 is coming to Leeds!

"Yes guys, this is happening

"After over three years since opening our first shop on Kirkstall Road, we are finally ready to expand and bring Poco to a new location in Leeds

"We’ve got the keys now and can’t wait to transform this beautiful space into your favourite Sicilian street food destination.

"Fingers crossed, we’ll be open in a month or so."

The exact location has yet to be announced, with the team instead sharing a sneak peak of the new space and keys.

The team added: "Also, the first person to guess right where Poco number two will be located will get a yummy prize from us".