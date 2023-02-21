The business already has venues in Burley and Headingley and has now taken to social media to tease a further opening. Poco has confirmed the keys to the new premises have been collected and said it will be the smallest Poco venue opened so far. It has also been claimed the location is one most customers will love, and a prize will be given to the person who guesses the new location as accurately as possible.

Posting on Instagram, Poco Sicilian said: “Oops!… We did it again. Poco Number 3 is coming to Leeds very soon! We’ve been keeping this a secret for a while but we’ve finally got the keys to the premises and can’t wait to turn this spot into yet another beautiful Poco store.

"This time, it’s going to be the smallest Poco so far but in the location most of you will love (hint, hint). You know the rules guys - the first person to guess the new location as accurate as possible - gets a prize! Leave your suggestions in the comments. P.S. we will announce the exact location and even show it to you shortly - stay tuned.”

Ran by the team behind Meanwood eatery CULTO, Poco serves a range of Italian treats made by Sicilian chefs using fresh Italian ingredients. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe