A new pizza restaurant has opened in Leeds – and it’s arrival has taken residents by storm.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pizza Pilgrims claims to serve the best neapolitan pizzas in London and Oxford. It is now open on Boar Lane in Leeds city centre and it seems to be the only thing foodies are talking about – me included.

I particularly like the concept of the restaurant. Founders, and brothers, James and Thom Elliot had set up the brand in 2012 after embarking on a six-week “pilgrimage” travelling the length of Italy in a tuk-tuk to find the best pizzas in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the brothers poured everything they found and learned into the restaurant, serving pizzas with double-fermented dough and baked at 500C to give a light, chewy and charred crust.

Pizza Pilgrims, on Boar Lane, Leeds city centre.

I’d walked past the venue a number of times before and each time, I couldn’t help but think the restaurant looked effortlessly inviting with its striking and animated decor and casual atmosphere.

Inevitably, I had to try it out myself. Despite it being a dull weekday, it was already buzzing inside and I could easily see why the place has been one of the most-anticipated openings in Leeds.

The restaurant is gorgeous – there is carefully-chosen vintage Italian artwork plastered across the walls, vibrant graffiti and “I love Naples” signs sprinkled everywhere in the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu doesn’t disappoint either. There are a total of 14 different pizzas available, including the classic margherita which is made with parmesan, and the Americana, a Napoli classic made with creamy mozzarella base and topped with hot dog sausages and French fries.

Pizza Pilgrims is now open on Boar Lane. Pictured is the smokey aubergine parm pizza, the pizz' & love and a side of artichokes. Photo: National World

There is also an option to replace mozzarella with a plant-based burrata, try a gluten-free base and even replace meats with a halal pepperoni and mozzarella for no extra cost.

I ordered the ‘pizz’ & love’, a vegan pizza made with Italian veggies, wild broccoli, mushrooms, red onions, olives and vegan pesto. It is priced at £12.50.

My colleague opted for the ‘smokey aubergine parm’, which arrived with char-grilled aubergines, tomato, smoked mozzarella and basil, topped with Parmesan breadcrumbs, for £11.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both were indescribably delicious – and much larger than I was expecting.

My friend loved the charred flavour that cut through his pizza while I appreciated how moist and soft mine was despite the heavy toppings.

However, at one point, the vegetables on my pizza (the taste of the broccoli in particular) became a little intense and I had to scrape them off to get through more of it. But this did not take away from the pizza, it is most definitely something I would order again myself.

We also ordered a side of artichokes fried in a crispy panko crust with garlic and herb dip. This was nice in small quantities but began to taste a little greasy by the third and fourth bite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s much to like about Pizza Pilgrims – it serves delicious pizzas at an affordable price in a stunning venue that is perfect for work hangs, first dates and family gatherings.

And what excites me about my return is trying the ‘the frozen flamingo’, a full-sized pink flamingo pedalo soft-serve gelato shop that will no doubt be a hit when it's open.

Factfile

Address: 16 Boar Ln, Leeds LS1 6EN

Telephone: : 0113 340 4767

Opening hours: Monday-Wednesday, 11:30am-10pm, Thursday-Saturday, 11:30am-11pm, Sunday, 11:30am-9pm

Website: pizzapilgrims.co.uk

Scores

Food: 9/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 8/10