A new pizzeria is set to open in Leeds city centre this winter offering a taste of southern Italy.

Pizza Pilgrims opens its doors on Boar Lane on Monday, November 13 bringing their signature style of Neapolitan pizza to the city. Their dough is double fermented over 72 hours to give a pillowy, puffed crust that is both incredibly moreish and surprisingly light.

And ahead of the opening Pizza Pilgrims are giving away 1,000 free slices of the good stuff on a first come first served basis on Monday, November 6, from 12pm onwards.

The new city centre pizzeria is opening as Pizza Pilgrims celebrates 10 years in the pizza game.

Founders (and brothers) James and Thom Elliot set up the brand in 2012 after a six week “pizza pilgrimage”, travelling the length of Italy in a three-wheeled tuk-tuk, in search of the greatest pizzas and produce that the country has to offer.

The pizzeria will be recreating a Naples piazza scene with double height ceilings, shuttered windows with Juliette balconies and handpicking vintage Italian artworks to really set the scene. The crowning glory of the design is going to be “The Frozen Flamingo”, the world’s first full sized “Pink flamingo pedalo soft serve gelato shop” which will sit centre stage in the pizzeria. Guests will be able to create their own soft serve creations and then take a seat on the pedalo and pedal off their pizzas!

Founder James Elliot said he was excited to be opening a pizzeria in Leeds.

