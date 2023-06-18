And for many who have been to the the authentic Neapolitan pizzeria since it opened 10 years ago, the answer is a resounding ‘yes’.

The family run restaurant has become widely renowned for its pizzas made using centuries-old wood-fired cooking techniques and its delicious gelatos also made in house. Suffice to say after paying the place a visit, I can see why.

The first thing that strikes you as you walk into the spacious and stripped back restaurant is the monolithic pizza oven (hand-crafted in Tuscany), which sits at the head of the open kitchen like a simmering deity. There was an immensely familiar atmosphere in the place that was enhanced no end by the fantastic, attentive service from staff.

Mohammed El-Abd, head chef at Ecco Pizzeria, has 40 years of experience in the pizza making industry

Our most frequent visitor talked with infectious, genuine enthusiasm with everything we ordered, whether it was our 14-inch half-and-half pizza, chicken caesar salad or the selection of sauces. When I told my friend that I hadn’t given the restaurant prior warning that I was writing a review he was stunned

Our salad arrived in less than no time and with no shortage of chicken, which was soft and fresh and well complemented by the slight tang of the sauce and the subtlety of the cheese and lettuce.

Shortly after came our colossal ¼ metre pizza topped with one half vegetali (aubergines, peppers, mushrooms, olives, onions, tomato and mozzarella) and another half the goat’s cheese, figs and caramelised onions.

Served on what resembled a wooden paddle board, the company’s philosophy of serving “simple, honest, natural and healthy pizza in its purest form” is hit to a tee. The balance of flavours in both pizzas was something to behold and the consistency of the dough was delightful.

Our three scoops of gelato at Ecco Pizzeria

We finished things off with three scoops of the most full flavoured gelato that stopped me in my sweet tracks. Add to all this the very reasonable prices and I could only come to one conclusion: The best pizza in Leeds.

Factfile

Address: Ecco Pizzeria, 93 Otley Road.

Telephone: 0113 278 2828

Our 1/4 metre half-and-half pizza at Ecco Pizzeria