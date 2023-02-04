Text on the video explained that if it was viewed over 50,000 times, the fondue would be added to the menu. Two months later, it is sitting on a staggering 2.3m views, dwarfing the initial target. As it had surpassed the target, Pieminister introduced the fondue to its branches and Leeds is among the cities to have one.

Gravy is undeniably a British favourite, poured over everything from roast chicken and fish and chips to carrots and broccoli. As someone who grew up in Leeds and was raised on a gravy-heavy diet, I was intrigued. I found it difficult to envisage me hating it, but I had never really used the beautiful brown stuff as a dip. Would it be any good? Would it live up to the TikTok hype?

The answer was an emphatic yes on both counts. Starting with the gravy itself, it was exactly as gravy should be – thick, rich and delicious. If I wasn’t doing my utmost to be a responsible adult, I could have probably downed a pint of it. There were various dippers on offer to myself and my colleague, and we opted for honey and mustard pigs, pork scratchings and halloumi.

The fondue is now available on the menu. Image: Simon Hulme

I was surprised by the way in which the honey and mustard flavour of the sausages complemented the gravy, meanwhile the thick sauce softened the pork scratchings to create a delightfully soft crunch. Halloumi and gravy was a new combination to me, but one I would happily enjoy again. Some viral trends are baffling – this one is very understandable.