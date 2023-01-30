Mystique Boutique in Morley has hit 50,000 followers on the social media platform - with millions of views on its videos of customers modelling party dresses and children’s clothing.

Michelle Robertshaw is the woman behind the Church Street boutique, which opened around seven years ago. Having worked at a clothing shop in Kirkgate Market when she was 13, the 46-year-old went on to look after the elderly, run a private residential home and had a stint as a hairdresser - but took the plunge to try something different around a decade ago.

Michelle told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I suffered very badly with my mental health prior to starting this. I just woke up one day and thought, I can’t do this anymore - I need to get out there and do something. That’s how it all started. I pushed myself out of my comfort zone and it’s something I never thought I’d be able to do.”

Michelle Robertshaw, right, owner of Mystique Boutique in Morley, pictured with the shop's TikTok star Jess (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

After starting a clothing business from her home, she quickly ran out of space and snapped up the unit on Church Street, before later moving into a bigger shop next door. Mystique Boutique sells celebrity-inspired clothing for women and “little divas” - as well offering personal service from Michelle, who runs the business on her own.

“We offer affordable, stylish clothing,” Michelle said. “And customers can expect honesty - that’s one of the biggest things for me. I want customers to leave the shop feeling good, it’s not about me selling it just to make money. A lot of customers come in feeling rubbish, then they leave in a good mood in happy spirits.

“The support has been unbelievable. I wouldn’t be where I am now without my customers - so many of them have been models for me, they’ve all helped. It feels like a big family.”

One of Michelle’s customers, Jess, regularly models clothes for the TikTok account and is often mistaken for the owner of the business. A recent video, where Jess parodies infamous newsagents Wakey Wines, has now hit 1.9million views, and Michelle says her energy is infectious.

Michelle has thanked her customers for their "unbelievable" support (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

“She brings good vibes and a laugh,” Michelle added. “She comes in just wanting some clothes because she’s going out - then she bounces around the shop. To see somebody enjoy it like that is even more of an incentive to keep doing well and keep thriving.

“We live by the catchphrase ‘keep it real’ and I think that’s why we’ve blown up on TikTok. In a world full of fake, we’re just real.”

Michelle admits it's a tough time for independent businesses, with costs skyrocketing. But in the last six months, Mystique Boutique has had customers travel from as far as Wales and London, and Michelle has been blown away by the support.