Wetherspoons announces brand new menu for Leeds pubs
Wetherspoons is launching a new menu with a host of new meals in 14 venues across Leeds.
They include katsu curry, new burgers, salads and pubs classics. The pubs will be serving the curry dish in three varieties; katsu chicken curry, katsu grilled chicken curry and katsu Quorn nugget curry.
The pubs are also introducing a new three ounce burger, allowing customers the opportunity to opt for a smaller portion. The burger (like its regular six ounce and nine ounce counterpart) is available in four styles; American burger, classic beer burger, skinny beef burger and the American cheese burger.
Two new burger choices are available; fried halloumi-style cheese burger, served with sweet chilli sauce as well as the heatwave burger (with the option of either grilled chicken breast or fried buttermilk chicken) which includes Naga chilli mayo, American-style cheese and a hash brown, topped with a spicy chicken wing. The Halloumi burger is served with chips; the heatwave burger is served with chips and six onion rings.
Customers will also be able to choose from two new salad dishes added to the salads and pastas range, including the burrito salad bowl and the grilled halloumi-style cheese & roasted vegetable salad.
To complete the choice of new meals are two pub classics; bangers and mash (as well as vegetarian bangers and mash) and a steak & kidney pudding.
Becketts Bank pub manager, Adam Johnson, said: “We are always keen to introduce new meals for our customers to enjoy. We believe the katsu curry and other new dishes will prove popular.
“As always, all meals will be of the highest quality and available at value-for-money prices.”
The participating pubs are; Becketts Bank in Park Row, Wetherspoons in Leeds City Station, The Cuthbert Brodrick in Portland Crescent, The Hedley Verity in Woodhouse Lane, Stick or Twist in Merrion Way, The Golden Beam in Headingley Lane, Headingley, The Crossed Shuttle in Manor House Street, Pudsey, The Three Hulats in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, The Picture House in Queen Street, Morley, The Clothier's Arms in High Street, Yeadon, The Briggate in Main Street, Garforth, The Old Unicorn in Town Street, Bramley, The Charles Henry Roe in Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates and The Scribbling Mill at White Rose shopping centre.