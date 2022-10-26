They include katsu curry, new burgers, salads and pubs classics. The pubs will be serving the curry dish in three varieties; katsu chicken curry, katsu grilled chicken curry and katsu Quorn nugget curry.

The pubs are also introducing a new three ounce burger, allowing customers the opportunity to opt for a smaller portion. The burger (like its regular six ounce and nine ounce counterpart) is available in four styles; American burger, classic beer burger, skinny beef burger and the American cheese burger.

Two new burger choices are available; fried halloumi-style cheese burger, served with sweet chilli sauce as well as the heatwave burger (with the option of either grilled chicken breast or fried buttermilk chicken) which includes Naga chilli mayo, American-style cheese and a hash brown, topped with a spicy chicken wing. The Halloumi burger is served with chips; the heatwave burger is served with chips and six onion rings.

Customers will also be able to choose from two new salad dishes added to the salads and pastas range, including the burrito salad bowl and the grilled halloumi-style cheese & roasted vegetable salad.

To complete the choice of new meals are two pub classics; bangers and mash (as well as vegetarian bangers and mash) and a steak & kidney pudding.

Becketts Bank pub manager, Adam Johnson, said: “We are always keen to introduce new meals for our customers to enjoy. We believe the katsu curry and other new dishes will prove popular.

“As always, all meals will be of the highest quality and available at value-for-money prices.”

