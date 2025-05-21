Located in the former Barclays Bank building on Harrogate Road, Moortown, the venue will open its doors to customers at 9am today (Wednesday, May 21).
This will be the third location for the thriving business, which already operates sites in Headingley and Cookridge.
Residence Moortown will be a mix of coffee shop and cocktail bar. Alongside this, its new evening concept and lively night-time venue will feature freshly made pizzas.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
YEP photographer James Hardisty got an exclusive look inside...