Located in the former Barclays Bank building on Harrogate Road, Moortown, the venue will open its doors to customers at 9am today (Wednesday, May 21).

This will be the third location for the thriving business, which already operates sites in Headingley and Cookridge.

Residence Moortown will be a mix of coffee shop and cocktail bar. Alongside this, its new evening concept and lively night-time venue will feature freshly made pizzas.

YEP photographer James Hardisty got an exclusive look inside...

