16 first look pictures inside new Residence cafe-bar branch opening in Moortown, Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 21st May 2025, 04:45 BST

The Leeds-based café and bar brand Residence is officially opening its new site in Leeds.

Located in the former Barclays Bank building on Harrogate Road, Moortown, the venue will open its doors to customers at 9am today (Wednesday, May 21).

This will be the third location for the thriving business, which already operates sites in Headingley and Cookridge.

Residence Moortown will be a mix of coffee shop and cocktail bar. Alongside this, its new evening concept and lively night-time venue will feature freshly made pizzas.

YEP photographer James Hardisty got an exclusive look inside...

Residence Moortown will open its doors to customers at 9am today (Wednesday, May 21).

Located in the former Barclays Bank building on Harrogate Road, the venue offers seating for 100 guests, set against a backdrop of cosy, contemporary interiors.

This will be the third location for the thriving business, which already operates sites in Headingley and Cookridge.

At night, things heat up with an atmosphere that takes the bar from relaxed daytime vibes to an elegant and lively night-time venue.

The venue will bring the comfort of a coffee shop combined with the sophistication of an evening cocktail bar.

The evening menu features a variety of small plates from crispy arancini and baked meatballs to creamy Burrata with pesto, perfect for sharing.

