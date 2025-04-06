6 . Moortown in the 1950s

The corner of Shadwell Lane and Harrogate Road in September 1953. On the right is Scarr's Ltd., hardware merchants, at number 6 Harrogate Parade. Signs near the hedge in centre of the photo are for; H. Crossley, plumber and electrician; A. M. Youngs & Son, decorators; A. Lister, upholstery repairs and a 'To Let' sign. Over the hedge is the premises of E. Wells, haulage contractor, a detached house. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net