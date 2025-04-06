Construction was well underway on new homes on new housing estates for a generation of the local population. This was Moortown in the 1950s, a decade which also featured a visit to the community from Her Majesty The Queen. These 14 photos turn back the clock to showcase life around LS17 during ten years of change. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Moortown in the 1950s
Newly built houses on Allerton Grange Gardens in August 1954. To the right is a group of small children. One is riding a tricycle. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Moortown in the 1950s
The side of number 407 Harrogate Road with a poster for Kellogg's cornflakes. To the left is an advertisement for Players Navy Cut tobacco and cigarettes. Pictured in February 1952. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Moortown in the 1950s
An unmade road on Carr Manor Avenue in October 1953. Semi-detached houses can be seen to the right of the picture. Newly built red brick walls have been built around the front of the gardens to the left and right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Moortown in the 1950s
Moorland Drive at corner with Harrogate Road in June 1952. Two women stand in front of a house. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Moortown in the 1950s
Street Lane, near its junction with Harrogate Road in January 1953. The houses are detached with gardens. In front, some people wait at a tram stop. Tram tracks are visible | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Moortown in the 1950s
The corner of Shadwell Lane and Harrogate Road in September 1953. On the right is Scarr's Ltd., hardware merchants, at number 6 Harrogate Parade. Signs near the hedge in centre of the photo are for; H. Crossley, plumber and electrician; A. M. Youngs & Son, decorators; A. Lister, upholstery repairs and a 'To Let' sign. Over the hedge is the premises of E. Wells, haulage contractor, a detached house. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
