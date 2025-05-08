Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds café and bar brand Residence has revealed the opening date for its exciting new day-to-night concept in Moortown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue will open its doors to customers on Wednesday, May 21 at 9am, bringing the comfort of a coffee shop combined with the sophistication of an evening cocktail bar, to the north Leeds suburb.

Located in the former Barclays Bank building on Harrogate Road, the venue offers seating for 100 guests, set against a backdrop of cosy, contemporary interiors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original bank vault has been cleverly transformed into a traditional-style private dining room, providing a unique and intimate setting for special occasions. Outside, a heated terrace seats 35, making it a spot for relaxed summer brunching or evening cocktails.

By day, customers can expect fantastic coffee, mouth-watering breakfasts and delicious brunch dishes.

New small plate and pizza menu available at Residence Moortown. | Third Party

At night, things heat up with an atmosphere that takes the bar from relaxed daytime vibes to an elegant and lively nighttime venue.

The evening menu features a variety of small plates from crispy arancini and baked meatballs to creamy Burrata with pesto, perfect for sharing. Guests can also enjoy a mouth-watering selection of pizzas, including standout flavours like Vodka Puttanesca, Pepperoni and Hot Honey, and Cheesesteak, all complemented by a curated list of expertly crafted cocktails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residence Moortown will be the third location for the popular eatery, which began as a small café in Cookridge in 2018. Headingley followed in early 2023.

Residence general manager, Nate Smith, said: “After months of planning to create a beautiful and inviting café and bar space, we’re thrilled to finally open the doors to our new venue in Moortown. This new dual-purpose setting brings something a bit different for our customers to enjoy, and we have lots in store - day and night - to keep everyone’s tastes satisfied!”

He added: “Moortown is a vibrant and energetic neighbourhood, making it the perfect place to launch our new concept. We’re really excited to open the doors and welcome customers to experience it for themselves.”