Residence Harrogate Road: Stylish Leeds cafe bar chain to open new branch in Moortown
Residence, which already has thriving locations in Headingley and Cookridge, will open its latest outlet in Moortown this spring.
The popular venues bridge the gap between coffee shops and sophisticated evening cocktail bars.
By day, it offers ethically sourced coffees, home-baked goods, mouth-watering breakfasts and delicious brunch dishes.
And in the evening, the team plan on serving freshly made pizzas and expertly crafted cocktails.
Located in the former Barclays Bank building on Harrogate Road, the venue will offer seating for 100 diners and boast contemporary interiors with a blend of cosy and chic design elements.
Additionally, the old bank vault has been creatively repurposed into a traditional-style private dining room offering an intimate and unique dining experience. There will also be an outdoor dining area perfect for “lazy al fresco brunches”.
General manager Nate Smith said: “We are always looking to improve and evolve our offer, and we are really excited to bring something a bit different to customers with this new dual-purpose venue.
“Moortown is an energetic and vibrant neighbourhood which makes it the ideal location for our expansion and new concept, and we are very much looking forward to revealing all to our customers.”
Residence began as a small café in Cookridge in 2018. Over the years it has grown into a thriving business focused on delicious food and excellent customer service.
