Danny Malin on weight loss: 'I do love takeaways, they're in my blood but exercising in water is key'
I’ve been on the hunt for a summer holiday ideally in a boat because I love to be on water. People are often banging on about getting ‘beach body ready’ but everybody is beach ready.
I think the main thing is confidence. My mantra is: “I love my body and my body loves me.”
I have lost weight in the past 18 months since meeting my wife Sophie, who is a part-time personal trainer, loves staying active and practices healthy eating.
My dad is actually a Slimming World consultant, which I did try once and it worked but I didn’t like myself that thin.
I then returned to his group when I went viral on Rate My Takeaway, which I thought was ironic.
I found that people often watch me eat to fulfil their own cravings and actually lose weight. But the problem for me was that I’m the one eating takeaways for a living.
And sure, I only eat a tiny bit of each dish but all that processed food doesn’t help my waistline.
I do love takeaways, they're in my blood; I was brought up in a chippy in Barnsley.
I recall eating the leftovers but sometimes there wasn’t that much left behind and so, as soon as I started working, fish and chips was the first thing I would buy myself. Now, I’ve grown intolerant to fish and chips so I only have them when I'm working.
And when it comes to eating healthier this summer, it’ll be a case of porridge for breakfast, more barbecues and less bread and fewer desserts. I’ll be getting my wife to cook more stir-fries and rice.
A busy house full of kids helps massively, too. I’ve developed a routine: my wife and I go to bed early and get up at 5am.
I go into the swim spa in the garden to get my mind and body ready for the day while my wife does the chores, dancing around the house or she trains clients online in our home gym before we both start work.
I’ve learnt that, for me, exercising in the water is key whether it be swimming, stretching or when on holiday snorkelling. I love it.
I've also been drinking more fluids and trying to eat more regularly but I won’t be cutting my takeaways anytime soon.
