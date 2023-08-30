Another Leeds restaurant has recently closed its doors, citing the “incredibly tough times” for the hospitality sector.
Vietnamese restaurant Nam Song confirmed its permanent closure this week, one of several Leeds businesses to have closed their doors for good this summer. We’ve had some fantastic new arrivals to the city in recent months, but spiralling costs and changing customer trends have made it too difficult for others to continue trading.
Here are 11 Leeds businesses we have loved and lost in summer 2023.
2. Nam Song
Nam Song confirmed its permanent closure this week as it said the hospitality industry faces “incredibly tough times”. The Vietnamese coffee house, cafe and restaurant opened its New Briggate site in summer 2021, after its owners spend lockdown fitting out the restaurant. Its original site in Sheffield remains open as usual. Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Chow Down
The outdoor venue in Temple Arches started out as a pop-up during the Covid restrictions of summer 2020, and went on to enjoy a three-year residency. Chow Down closed on Sunday August 6, as rising costs and changing consumer behaviour made the business unsustainable. Photo: Chow Down
4. The Works Kirkgate
The Kirkgate branch of the chain, which sells books, art supplies, stationary and toys, has now shut following a closing down sale. There are still several The Works shops open in Leeds, including in the Merrion, Kirkstall Bridge and White Rose shopping centres. Photo: National World