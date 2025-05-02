From stylish wine bars to indie cafes and innovative dining experiences, 2025 is already shaping up to be a top year for fresh businesses.

Whether you’re after a laid-back brunch with friends or late-night drinks in a trendy setting, Leeds has delivered. We’ve rounded up 13 of the most exciting new restaurants, bars and businesses that have opened their doors in the city so far this year.

Each one brings something fresh to the table - whether that’s high-end dining, fabulous homewares or fast food that will have you hooked.

Take a look through our gallery below to discover some of the standout openings you won’t want to miss -

1 . Melting Point Brand new ice cream shop Melting Point has officially opened its doors in the Corn Exchange - and chef Johno Storey is offering something quite different to your average scoop. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Hyatt Hotel The sparkling new Hyatt Hotel, on Sovereign Place, had its official opening earlier this year. | Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . Kerala Canteen The team behind new restaurant Kerala Canteen are on a mission to bring affordable south Indian cuisine to Leeds - and put their own stamp on some classic dishes. | Kerala Canteen Photo Sales

4 . Arusuvai Chef Raj Chinnadurai, who has run successful restaurants across the world, brought his new concept Arusuvai to Kirkstall this year. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

5 . NoNo Wine Bar NoNo Wine Bar, a new venture from top merchant Barrique Fine Wines, opened its doors in March 20, bringing the best wine and bao buns to the Dark Arches of Granary Wharf. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

6 . Uyare Brought to the former Issho site by the team behind Tharavadu, Indian restaurant Uyare is perched above the city, offering sweeping views from a stunningly designed bar. | National World Photo Sales