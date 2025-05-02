13 exciting new restaurants, bars and businesses that have opened in Leeds so far in 2025

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 04:45 BST

A wave of exciting new openings is continuing to transform Leeds’ food, drink and lifestyle scene.

From stylish wine bars to indie cafes and innovative dining experiences, 2025 is already shaping up to be a top year for fresh businesses.

Whether you’re after a laid-back brunch with friends or late-night drinks in a trendy setting, Leeds has delivered. We’ve rounded up 13 of the most exciting new restaurants, bars and businesses that have opened their doors in the city so far this year.

Each one brings something fresh to the table - whether that’s high-end dining, fabulous homewares or fast food that will have you hooked.

Take a look through our gallery below to discover some of the standout openings you won’t want to miss -

Brand new ice cream shop Melting Point has officially opened its doors in the Corn Exchange - and chef Johno Storey is offering something quite different to your average scoop.

1. Melting Point

Brand new ice cream shop Melting Point has officially opened its doors in the Corn Exchange - and chef Johno Storey is offering something quite different to your average scoop. | National World

The sparkling new Hyatt Hotel, on Sovereign Place, had its official opening earlier this year.

2. Hyatt Hotel

The sparkling new Hyatt Hotel, on Sovereign Place, had its official opening earlier this year. | Simon Hulme

The team behind new restaurant Kerala Canteen are on a mission to bring affordable south Indian cuisine to Leeds - and put their own stamp on some classic dishes.

3. Kerala Canteen

The team behind new restaurant Kerala Canteen are on a mission to bring affordable south Indian cuisine to Leeds - and put their own stamp on some classic dishes. | Kerala Canteen

Chef Raj Chinnadurai, who has run successful restaurants across the world, brought his new concept Arusuvai to Kirkstall this year.

4. Arusuvai

Chef Raj Chinnadurai, who has run successful restaurants across the world, brought his new concept Arusuvai to Kirkstall this year. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

NoNo Wine Bar, a new venture from top merchant Barrique Fine Wines, opened its doors in March 20, bringing the best wine and bao buns to the Dark Arches of Granary Wharf.

5. NoNo Wine Bar

NoNo Wine Bar, a new venture from top merchant Barrique Fine Wines, opened its doors in March 20, bringing the best wine and bao buns to the Dark Arches of Granary Wharf. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Brought to the former Issho site by the team behind Tharavadu, Indian restaurant Uyare is perched above the city, offering sweeping views from a stunningly designed bar.

6. Uyare

Brought to the former Issho site by the team behind Tharavadu, Indian restaurant Uyare is perched above the city, offering sweeping views from a stunningly designed bar. | National World

