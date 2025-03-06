NoNo, a new venture from top merchant Barrique Fine Wines, will open its doors on March 20. Nestled within the Dark Arches, it will take over the former La Casita site.
And now, the team behind the project have announced that drinkers will be able to enjoy interesting and unique food pairings with their booze - as they teamed up with celebrated street kitchen BaoBros23.
In a break from traditional wine bar fare, NoNo will offer a small plates menu all week and an exclusive six-course tasting menu on Fridays and Saturdays. It will showcase Asian fusion flavours to compliment a carefully curated wine list.
