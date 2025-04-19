Coffee Boy has officially opened its doors at The Light, bringing its signature “fresh and funky” vibe to one of the city’s favourite shopping spots - and now we’ve had our first look inside.
Our photographer was invited down for an exclusive peek inside the venue that boasts plush seating and colourful finishes.
The fast-growing chain - which already has venues in Castleford, Barnsley, Huddersfield and Glasgow - is promising “quality food and drink at affordable prices”.
Scroll down to take a look inside one of the freshest new coffee hangouts Leeds has to offer -
