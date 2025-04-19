16 pictures inside new Coffee Boy venue at The Light in Leeds city centre promising 'quality food and drink'

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 19th Apr 2025, 11:30 BST

A brand new coffee shop has landed in Leeds city centre.

Coffee Boy has officially opened its doors at The Light, bringing its signature “fresh and funky” vibe to one of the city’s favourite shopping spots - and now we’ve had our first look inside.

Our photographer was invited down for an exclusive peek inside the venue that boasts plush seating and colourful finishes.

The fast-growing chain - which already has venues in Castleford, Barnsley, Huddersfield and Glasgow - is promising “quality food and drink at affordable prices”.

Scroll down to take a look inside one of the freshest new coffee hangouts Leeds has to offer -

Coffee Boy has opened in Leeds city centre.

The new venue is based at The Light shopping centre.

It's bringing its signature “fresh and funky” vibe.

We were treated to a first look inside.

The venue boasts plush seating and colourful finishes.

The fast-growing chain already has venues in Castleford, Barnsley, Huddersfield and Glasgow.

