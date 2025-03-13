12 new bars, restaurants and businesses opening in Leeds in 2025 - including Popeyes and Giggling Squid

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 13th Mar 2025, 11:30 BST

A fresh wave of bars, restaurants and businesses are on their way to Leeds this year - and they’re set to shake up the city’s food and drink scene.

There’s something for everyone in 2025, including enticing wine bars, Thai tapas and hugely popular American fast food chains.

Our round-up also includes plenty of independent gems to get excited about - as well as food from around the world to satisfy every craving.

Whether you’re hunting down the perfect brunch spot, or craving some indulgent comfort food, these new venues are promising to deliver.

We’ve rounded up 12 of the most exciting openings you need to know about, so you can start planning your visits now -

Housed in the former Bank of Scotland building on Park Row, this vibrant new outpost of the Thai Tapas chain will accommodate 180 guests in what bosses described as “bright and stylish surroundings” with “floral wallpapers, banquette seating and impactful lighting features”. It's set to open on April 7.

1. Giggling Squid

Housed in the former Bank of Scotland building on Park Row, this vibrant new outpost of the Thai Tapas chain will accommodate 180 guests in what bosses described as "bright and stylish surroundings" with "floral wallpapers, banquette seating and impactful lighting features". It's set to open on April 7.

The home of Louisiana fried chicken Popeyes will bring the flavours of New Orleans to Leeds city centre when it opens on Commercial Street in May. The move will create 80 new jobs for people in the city.

2. Popeyes

The home of Louisiana fried chicken Popeyes will bring the flavours of New Orleans to Leeds city centre when it opens on Commercial Street in May. The move will create 80 new jobs for people in the city.

NoNo, the latest venture from top merchant Barrique Fine Wines, will open its doors on March 20. Nestled within the Dark Arches, it will take over the former La Casita site. Pictured, Edd Simpson and Polly Sands.

3. NoNo Wine Bar

NoNo, the latest venture from top merchant Barrique Fine Wines, will open its doors on March 20. Nestled within the Dark Arches, it will take over the former La Casita site. Pictured, Edd Simpson and Polly Sands.

New rooftop restaurant Uyare will open later this month offering up the rich flavours of Kerala in a ‘small plates’ style of dining. It's set to take over the previous Issho site at Victoria Gate offering an elevated dining experience for up to 300 guests.

4. Uyare

New rooftop restaurant Uyare will open later this month offering up the rich flavours of Kerala in a 'small plates' style of dining. It's set to take over the previous Issho site at Victoria Gate offering an elevated dining experience for up to 300 guests.

Stylish cafe-bar chain Residence announced plans to expand with a new branch in Moortown earlier this year, which is set to open in the spring. The brand already has thriving locations in Headingley and Cookridge, having built a reputation for bridging the gap between coffee shops and sophisticated evening cocktail bars.

5. Residence, Moortown

Stylish cafe-bar chain Residence announced plans to expand with a new branch in Moortown earlier this year, which is set to open in the spring. The brand already has thriving locations in Headingley and Cookridge, having built a reputation for bridging the gap between coffee shops and sophisticated evening cocktail bars.

Plans to open a new JD Wetherspoon pub in Wetherby were finally given the green light earlier this year. The popular pub chain has received listed building consent and a change of use for the former Sant Angelo restaurant.

6. Jonathan Gawthorpe

Plans to open a new JD Wetherspoon pub in Wetherby were finally given the green light earlier this year. The popular pub chain has received listed building consent and a change of use for the former Sant Angelo restaurant.

