Giggling Squid: Opening date announced for Leeds branch of exciting new Thai tapas restaurant
Giggling Squid is putting the finishing touches to its new tapas-style venue on Park Row.
Housed in the former Bank of Scotland building, it will accommodate 180 guests in what bosses described as “bright and stylish surroundings” with “floral wallpapers, banquette seating and impactful lighting features”.
And there’s not long to wait - as the team said the new restaurant will welcome its first customers on April 7.
For the opening week, there will be 50 per cent off food for all pre-booked guests. The restaurants chain takes its inspiration from Thai traditions, as well as the founders’ childhood memories.
It features a menu with flavoursome dishes cooked by Thai chefs, including salt and pepper squid, massaman curry and Thai melting beef. The new Leeds site will also include a separate bar area, with a large drinks menu.
The chain opened its first restaurant in Brighton more than 20 years ago and now has 52 venues across the country.
