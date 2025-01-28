Giggling Squid: Opening date announced for Leeds branch of exciting new Thai tapas restaurant

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 28th Jan 2025, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The opening date for a vibrant new Thai restaurant in Leeds city centre has been announced.

Giggling Squid is putting the finishing touches to its new tapas-style venue on Park Row.

Giggling Squid is set to open its doors on Park Row in April.Giggling Squid is set to open its doors on Park Row in April.
Giggling Squid is set to open its doors on Park Row in April. | Giggling Squid

Housed in the former Bank of Scotland building, it will accommodate 180 guests in what bosses described as “bright and stylish surroundings” with “floral wallpapers, banquette seating and impactful lighting features”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And there’s not long to wait - as the team said the new restaurant will welcome its first customers on April 7.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

For the opening week, there will be 50 per cent off food for all pre-booked guests. The restaurants chain takes its inspiration from Thai traditions, as well as the founders’ childhood memories.

It features a menu with flavoursome dishes cooked by Thai chefs, including salt and pepper squid, massaman curry and Thai melting beef. The new Leeds site will also include a separate bar area, with a large drinks menu.

The chain opened its first restaurant in Brighton more than 20 years ago and now has 52 venues across the country.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice