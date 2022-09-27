Tripadvisor has released its Best of the Best Restaurants list, part of its Travellers’ Choice Award series.

Its top-rated UK spots are ranked across four categories: the best places in the UK for a date night, the best places in the UK for fine dining, the best everyday restaurants in the UK and a collection of hidden gems found across the UK.

The Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood has been ranked one of the best hidden gems in the country, coming in at sixth place.

The Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood has been rated one of the best 'hidden gems' in the UK in the Tripadvisor 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants list (Photo: Google)

The pub has a five star rating on Tripadvisor and is ranked as the 14th best restaurant in Leeds by reviewers.

The Myrtle Tavern is a country pub in the heart of Meanwood, with lots of outdoor space including a heated secret garden terrace, a beer garden and a children’s play area.

It serves pub classics, a Sunday roast and tapas-style sharing plates, as well as cask ale and premium gins.

Abyssinian restaurant Corarima in Wakefield also made the top 10 hidden gems, coming in at 10th place, while Harvey’s Bar and Kitchen in Huddersfield was ranked one of the best everyday eats restaurants in the UK.