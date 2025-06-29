Moose Coffee Leeds: I tried the breakfast spot offering a hearty slice of North America in the city centre
Tucked away in Bond Court, just off Park Row, Moose Coffee sets out to share North American breakfast classics with Leeds. From its antler chandeliers to the counter stacked with maple syrup and dill pickles, the diner honours its theme while remaining modern and avoiding kitsch.
When I brought along a Canadian friend for brunch, she giggled at the playful decor and excitedly pointed out that the Maple Syrup was imported straight from Canada.
We were seated immediately, despite arriving without a booking, and were handed a menu that was nothing short of daunting. A mammoth selection of pancakes, waffles, French toast, eggs Benedict, breakfast sandwiches, and bagels meant it took a while to decide on our meals.
Even if you are looking for something specific, like pancakes, the toppings and sides alone may take some serious consideration.
I eventually landed on the New Hampshire Moose - a take on eggs Benedict with smoked salmon, dill pickles and capers. My guest went for the Mighty Moose, a full plate featuring three rashers of bacon, two fried eggs, toast and a generous serving of potato hash.
She also added a side of fluffy pancakes with maple syrup and maple butter, determined to test how authentic their Canadian credentials really were.
The hash was a standout for her - a proper North American side that’s conspicuously absent from most Leeds breakfast menus. The pancakes, we agreed, were light and well-cooked, and the maple syrup and butter more than passed the taste test.
“Proper stuff,” was her verdict - high praise from someone who knows the real thing. Personally, my British taste buds found them a bit too sweet for breakfast, but for those who like their mornings on the decadent side, it’s bang on.
As for the Benedict: rich, sharp and comforting. The smoked salmon tasted fresh, the capers added a salty kick, and the hollandaise was silky and tangy, sitting nicely over fluffy toast and two well-poached eggs. A satisfying dish, both in flavour and portion size.
The standout at Moose is the variety. Even familiar items come with twists.
The service, too, was friendly and efficient - we wrapped up with two large orange juices, paid our £38 bill with a smile, and left feeling full and more than a little tempted to return.
Moose Coffee doesn’t do half measures - and that’s its charm. For anyone craving a breakfast that goes big. It’s well worth a visit.
Factfile
- Address: Bond Court, Wine St, Leeds LS1 2JZ
- Telephone: 0113 244 3180
- Opening hours: Mon-Fri, 9am-4pm; Sat-Sun, 8am-4pm
- Website: https://www.moosecoffee.co/our-menu
Scores
- Food: 8/10
- Value: 7/10
- Atmosphere: 9/10
- Service: 10/10
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.