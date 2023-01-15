When Marvel came to Leeds: Everything we know about Disney+ miniseries Secret Invasion
It’s coming up to a year since Marvel landed in Leeds – with stars spotted filming a new Disney+ miniseries.
Samuel L. Jackson and Emilia Clarke were among the famous faces spotted in the city centre in January 2022, as crowds of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the action. The show being filmed was Secret Invasion, a six part series that explores much-loved comic book heroes further in the Marvel universe.
The show will be broadcast on the streaming service Disney+ and sees Jackson, reprising his role as the eye patch wearing Nick Fury , starring alongside Game of Thrones' Clarke and Oscar-winner Olivia Colman. A trailer for the show was released in September – and it’s expected to air early this year, although the date has not yet been confirmed.
We revisit the day Marvel came to Leeds – and everything we know about the show so far.