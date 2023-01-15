It’s coming up to a year since Marvel landed in Leeds – with stars spotted filming a new Disney+ miniseries.

Samuel L. Jackson and Emilia Clarke were among the famous faces spotted in the city centre in January 2022, as crowds of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the action. The show being filmed was Secret Invasion, a six part series that explores much-loved comic book heroes further in the Marvel universe.

The show will be broadcast on the streaming service Disney+ and sees Jackson, reprising his role as the eye patch wearing Nick Fury , starring alongside Game of Thrones' Clarke and Oscar-winner Olivia Colman. A trailer for the show was released in September – and it’s expected to air early this year, although the date has not yet been confirmed.

We revisit the day Marvel came to Leeds – and everything we know about the show so far.

1. Secret Invasion Secret Invasion is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in early 2023 and will consist of six episodes - based on the Marvel Comics of the same name

2. Samuel L Jackson on the film set A star cast will be appearing on the show, including Samuel L. Jackson, who reprises his role as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

3. Crowds watch the filming near the Dakota hotel The plot features a group of shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls, who have invaded all aspects of life on Earth. Currently there is no confirmed date for the show's release.

4. Actors on the film set Jackson said the series would delve deeper into Fury's past and future and allowed him to "explore something other than the badassery of who Nick Fury is".