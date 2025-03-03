Whether you celebrate for religious reasons or simply love pancakes, Tuesday, March 3, is definitely worth celebrating.
1. Galleria, Armley Road
While mainly known for its charcoal grilled mains, Galleria on Armley Road serves stacks of fluffy pancakes with either maple smoked bacon and maple syrup or with blueberries, crème fraiche, honeycomb, maple syrup and berry compote as part of their lunch menu. | Tony Johnson
2. Moose Coffee, Bond Court
This American and Canadian breakfast spot is a must visit this Pancake Day. Not only do the cafe specialise in pancakes, it is also staying open late on Tuesday (March 4) and is offering its very own pancake mix to bring home. | Moose Coffee via Google
3. House of Koko, Oakwood and Chapel Allerton
Indie brunch hotspot House of Koko serves delicious American style pancakes with a range of toppings to choose from, including bacon, Biscoff, banana and maple syrup. | National World
4. Farmhouse, Lands Lane
All day breakfast and brunch spot Farmhouse is another safe bet if you're looking for some amazing fluffy pancakes this Shrove Tuesday. Choose between a range of pancakes including raspberry and Biscoff or opt for the Farmhouse Birdcage and add a bottle of Taittinger to share with friends. | Yorkshire Evening Post
5. Fluffy Fluffy, The Headrow
Pancake Day is a big one at Fluffy Fluffy. Enjoy a wide selection of Japanese style souffle pancakes with a selection of toppings. There is also a big surprise being revealed on Tuesday - so keep an eye on social media. | Simon Hulme/National World
6. Bricklebank's Cafe & Bar, Stainbeck Ln
Build your own pancake stack at this award-winning cafe from 9am this Pancake Tuesday. Choose your preferred number of pancakes, add your favourite sauce and two toppings and enjoy! | National World
