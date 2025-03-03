11 restaurants and cafés in Leeds to visit for Pancake Day 2025 – including Farmhouse and Layne's

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 16:30 BST

Pancake Day is back, and Leeds offers a fantastic variety of places to enjoy soft, fluffy pancakes this year.

Known as Shrove Tuesday, Pancake Day, or Pancake Tuesday, the day marking the final day before Lent and has many names.

Whether you celebrate for religious reasons or simply love pancakes, Tuesday, March 3, is definitely worth celebrating.

Here are 11 amazing spots in Leeds where you can indulge in delicious pancakes this Shrove Tuesday:

While mainly known for its charcoal grilled mains, Galleria on Armley Road serves stacks of fluffy pancakes with either maple smoked bacon and maple syrup or with blueberries, crème fraiche, honeycomb, maple syrup and berry compote as part of their lunch menu.

1. Galleria, Armley Road

While mainly known for its charcoal grilled mains, Galleria on Armley Road serves stacks of fluffy pancakes with either maple smoked bacon and maple syrup or with blueberries, crème fraiche, honeycomb, maple syrup and berry compote as part of their lunch menu. | Tony Johnson

This American and Canadian breakfast spot is a must visit this Pancake Day. Not only do the cafe specialise in pancakes, it is also staying open late on Tuesday (March 4) and is offering its very own pancake mix to bring home.

2. Moose Coffee, Bond Court

This American and Canadian breakfast spot is a must visit this Pancake Day. Not only do the cafe specialise in pancakes, it is also staying open late on Tuesday (March 4) and is offering its very own pancake mix to bring home. | Moose Coffee via Google

Indie brunch hotspot House of Koko serves delicious American style pancakes with a range of toppings to choose from, including bacon, Biscoff, banana and maple syrup.

3. House of Koko, Oakwood and Chapel Allerton

Indie brunch hotspot House of Koko serves delicious American style pancakes with a range of toppings to choose from, including bacon, Biscoff, banana and maple syrup. | National World

All day breakfast and brunch spot Farmhouse is another safe bet if you're looking for some amazing fluffy pancakes this Shrove Tuesday. Choose between a range of pancakes including raspberry and Biscoff or opt for the Farmhouse Birdcage and add a bottle of Taittinger to share with friends.

4. Farmhouse, Lands Lane

All day breakfast and brunch spot Farmhouse is another safe bet if you're looking for some amazing fluffy pancakes this Shrove Tuesday. Choose between a range of pancakes including raspberry and Biscoff or opt for the Farmhouse Birdcage and add a bottle of Taittinger to share with friends. | Yorkshire Evening Post

Pancake Day is a big one at Fluffy Fluffy. Enjoy a wide selection of Japanese style souffle pancakes with a selection of toppings. There is also a big surprise being revealed on Tuesday - so keep an eye on social media.

5. Fluffy Fluffy, The Headrow

Pancake Day is a big one at Fluffy Fluffy. Enjoy a wide selection of Japanese style souffle pancakes with a selection of toppings. There is also a big surprise being revealed on Tuesday - so keep an eye on social media. | Simon Hulme/National World

Build your own pancake stack at this award-winning cafe from 9am this Pancake Tuesday. Choose your preferred number of pancakes, add your favourite sauce and two toppings and enjoy!

6. Bricklebank's Cafe & Bar, Stainbeck Ln

Build your own pancake stack at this award-winning cafe from 9am this Pancake Tuesday. Choose your preferred number of pancakes, add your favourite sauce and two toppings and enjoy! | National World

