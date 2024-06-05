Miles & Co Kirkgate: Top-rated coffee shop in Leeds Market announces opening of new cafe in Koncept Studios
and live on Freeview channel 276
Miles & Co, located in Kirkgate Market, is set to open a second site on the ground floor of multifunctional hub Koncept Studios, on Kirkgate Street.
The independent business, which opened its first shop two years ago, shared the news of its latest venture on its social media channels.
It stated the idea to open the new shop “stemmed from a casual conversation”.
The couple behind Miles & Co also assured its coffee-loving customers that its site in the market, which opened two years ago, will continue to stay open.
But it will now operate as a takeaway coffee shop, while the new “Nancy Myers-inspired” cafe will have lots of seating for customers to “sit back and unwind”.
Miles & Co sells fresh baked pastries, sweet treats and grilled cheese sandwiches as well as piping hot Americanos, iced Vietnamese coffee and matcha.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.