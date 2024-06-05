Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A top-rated Leeds coffee shop has announced it is opening a new venue this month.

Miles & Co, located in Kirkgate Market, is set to open a second site on the ground floor of multifunctional hub Koncept Studios, on Kirkgate Street.

Miles & Co, in Leeds Kirkgate Market, has announced it is opening a new coffee shop in Koncept Studios, Kirkgate. Photo: Simon Hulme

The independent business, which opened its first shop two years ago, shared the news of its latest venture on its social media channels.

It stated the idea to open the new shop “stemmed from a casual conversation”.

The couple behind Miles & Co also assured its coffee-loving customers that its site in the market, which opened two years ago, will continue to stay open.

But it will now operate as a takeaway coffee shop, while the new “Nancy Myers-inspired” cafe will have lots of seating for customers to “sit back and unwind”.