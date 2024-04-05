9 of the best independent businesses in Leeds according to locals including Latitude Wine & Liquor Merchant

Leeds is home to many fantastic independent businesses.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 5th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

And we asked our readers to name some of the best Leeds has to offer.

On the list, there is Latitude Wine & Liquor Merchant in the Calls and Armadillo Toys, in Chapel Allerton, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year.

Here are six more independent businesses to visit next.

Truman Books, located on Town Street in Farsley, has been named as one of the best independent businesses in the city. The shop has a selection of new adult and children's book as well as a cafe where customers can buy coffee and cake.

1. Truman Books

Also located on Town Street in Farsley is Cottage Designs Boutique, an independent ladies clothing shop. Pictured is owner Jane Parkin.

2. Cottage Designs Boutique

GarageLux Ltd is another fantastic independent business in Leeds. It is a family-run company, owned by Jamie Swales, with the support of his wife Charlotte. Just last month, the business had a Leeds United themed floor installed in his garage by the company.

3. GarageLux Ltd

The Corn Exchange is home to many independent businesses, including Giant Kitten. Described as a 'pop culture store', you can find vintage items and Japanese products here.

4. Giant Kitten

Hit Coffee, located in Cross Gates, is one of many great independent coffee shop in Leeds. Founded by couple Katie Ramsden and Joe Ramsden, the coffee shop is named after their children. It serves great coffee, delicious cakes and event hosts events.

5. Hit Coffee

Located in the Calls, Latitude Wine & Liquor Merchant is a specialist shop selling fine wines and bottled craft beers. Pictured is the team behind the independent shop in the heart of Leeds.

6. Latitude Wine & Liquor Merchant

