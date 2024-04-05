And we asked our readers to name some of the best Leeds has to offer.
Here are six more independent businesses to visit next.
1. Truman Books
Truman Books, located on Town Street in Farsley, has been named as one of the best independent businesses in the city. The shop has a selection of new adult and children's book as well as a cafe where customers can buy coffee and cake. Photo: Amanda Truman
2. Cottage Designs Boutique
Also located on Town Street in Farsley is Cottage Designs Boutique, an independent ladies clothing shop. Pictured is owner Jane Parkin. Photo: Simon Hulme
3. GarageLux Ltd
GarageLux Ltd is another fantastic independent business in Leeds. It is a family-run company, owned by Jamie Swales, with the support of his wife Charlotte. Just last month, the business had a Leeds United themed floor installed in his garage by the company. Photo: Submitted
4. Giant Kitten
The Corn Exchange is home to many independent businesses, including Giant Kitten. Described as a 'pop culture store', you can find vintage items and Japanese products here. Photo: James Hardisty
5. Hit Coffee
Hit Coffee, located in Cross Gates, is one of many great independent coffee shop in Leeds. Founded by couple Katie Ramsden and Joe Ramsden, the coffee shop is named after their children. It serves great coffee, delicious cakes and event hosts events.
6. Latitude Wine & Liquor Merchant
Located in the Calls, Latitude Wine & Liquor Merchant is a specialist shop selling fine wines and bottled craft beers. Pictured is the team behind the independent shop in the heart of Leeds. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
