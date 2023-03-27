A ceremony at the Silverstone Circuit in Northampton will take place from 6pm, launching Michelin’s 2023 guide for Great Britain and Ireland. Michelin will announce the restaurants that have scooped new stars, as well as the recipients of Michelin Green Stars and a number of special awards. The 20 new winners of a Michelin Bib Gourmand have already been announced ahead of the ceremony.

Currently, The Man Behind the Curtain is the only Leeds restaurant to hold a Michelin Star. Michael O'Hare’s Vicar Lane restaurant is praised in the guide for its unconventional, high-quality cooking in an “idiosyncratic basement restaurant” that perfectly matches the top chef’s cooking style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelin says: “The original, very creative and artfully presented dishes – many of which come with assorted Asian influences or feature the colour black – start arriving with your drink and you’ll never know quite what to expect next.

Clockwise from top left: Matt Healy of Forde, Liz Cottam and her team at CORA (Photo: Ben Bentley), Craig Rogan of Dakota Grill and Simon Jewitt of Crafthouse

"Thanks to the music and interior design, which includes everything from skateboard decks and graffiti to a surfboard and a motorbike, you’ll find you don’t need to feed off other customers to create your own atmosphere. Furthermore, the disorientating mirrors lend an ethereal quality to proceedings and make you feel cocooned in your own bubble.”

Prashad in Drighlington is the only restaurant in the city to hold a Bib Gourmand, an award for the best-value restaurants offering a high-quality three-course meal at a reasonable price. The Indian restaurant, run by husband-and-wife duo Bobby and Minal Patel, was recently awarded Overall Restaurant of the Year at the Yorkshire Evening Post's own Oliver Awards 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are seven other Leeds restaurants recommended as worth a visit in the Michelin Guide – Dakota Grill, Ox Club, Crafthouse, HOME, HanaMatsuri, CORA and the latest addition to the guide, Matt Healy’s Forde. The Horsforth restaurant made it onto the sought-after list in December, less than a year after opening.

The guide says: “Matt Healy, of ‘MasterChef: The Professionals’ fame, is a Horsforth local, and he runs the place with an enthusiastic, hands-on style. Appetising Mediterranean-influenced small plates offer fresh, distinct flavours and are good value for money.”