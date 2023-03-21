News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Oliver Awards 2023: Best pictures from glittering ceremony celebrating food and drink at Headingley Stadium

There are hospitality businesses with cause for celebration following last night’s Oliver Awards ceremony.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 21st Mar 2023, 18:09 GMT

The Oliver Awards were launched in 2008 and aim to showcase talent from Leeds’ diverse and vibrant hospitality sector. This year marked the 14th edition of the awards and winners were announced last night (March 20).

Awards were dished out at a glitzy ceremony at Headingley Stadium, before guests enjoyed an afterparty at Green Room in the city centre. The full list of winners can be viewed on the Yorkshire Evening Post website.

Enjoy our gallery of photographs taken at the ceremony by Gerard Binks.

The winner in the Best Pub or Brewery category was Whitelock’s Ale House.

1. Best Pub or Brewery

The winner in the Best Pub or Brewery category was Whitelock’s Ale House. Photo: Gerard Binks

Chaophraya scooped the Best World Restaurant award.

2. Best World Restaurant

Chaophraya scooped the Best World Restaurant award. Photo: Gerard Binks

Dijon Boys won the highly-competitive Newcomer of the Year award, sponsored by Eat Leeds.

3. Newcomer of the Year

Dijon Boys won the highly-competitive Newcomer of the Year award, sponsored by Eat Leeds. Photo: Gerard Binks

Sabroso Street won the Best Takeaway category, judged by Rate My Takeaway host and social media star Danny Malin.

4. Best Takeaway

Sabroso Street won the Best Takeaway category, judged by Rate My Takeaway host and social media star Danny Malin. Photo: Gerard Binks

