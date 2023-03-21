Leeds Oliver Awards 2023: Best pictures from glittering ceremony celebrating food and drink at Headingley Stadium
There are hospitality businesses with cause for celebration following last night’s Oliver Awards ceremony.
The Oliver Awards were launched in 2008 and aim to showcase talent from Leeds’ diverse and vibrant hospitality sector. This year marked the 14th edition of the awards and winners were announced last night (March 20).
Awards were dished out at a glitzy ceremony at Headingley Stadium, before guests enjoyed an afterparty at Green Room in the city centre. The full list of winners can be viewed on the Yorkshire Evening Post website.
Enjoy our gallery of photographs taken at the ceremony by Gerard Binks.