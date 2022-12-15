Forde, which is owned by Masterchef star Matt Healy, made it onto the sought-after list alongside London greats Honey & Co, Cord and Planque. The recommendation on the Michelin guide read: “Matt Healy, of ‘MasterChef: The Professionals’ fame, is a Horsforth local, and he runs the place with an enthusiastic, hands-on style. Appetising Mediterranean-influenced small plates offer fresh, distinct flavours and are good value for money.”

Matt opened Forde earlier this year and has since received rave reviews thanks to his delicious take on Yorkshire grub. After shooting to fame in 2016 when he made it through to the final of Masterchef: The Professionals, Matt took a step back from many of his ventures and left gastropub The Beehive, before later closing his Holbeck restaurant the Foundry.

After taking some time to recuperate, the Leeds chef launched into creating Forde: a restaurant that prides itself in its ‘no frills’ approach to good food.

Matt Healy at his new restaurant Forde, Town Street, Horsforth, Leeds.

In an interview with the YEP back in March, Matt said: "At the Forde, there’s no ego attached to it. There’s no micro herbs or edible flowers, the food just is what it is. It’s good, simple food - it’s not a turd rolled in glitter.