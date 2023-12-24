A Japanese restaurant has opened its doors to their second venue in England on Leeds' Bond Street.

Maki & Ramen has taken over the former Pret A Manger on 32 Bond Street in city centre, and opened its doors to hungry customers on December 22.

The Edinburgh-based chain, which specialises in ramen, sushi and noodles, announced the opening on Instagram, writing: "Today marks the day we open our second site in England!

The new restaurant in Leeds is Maki & Ramens second England site. Picture by National World

"Leeds, we have arrived! [...] We want to welcome the wonderful people of Leeds to our restaurant, to enjoy the delicacy that Maki & Ramen brings!"

Maki & Ramen runs five restaurants in the Scottish capital, two in Glasgow and one in Manchester, with the new Leeds addition marking their second restaurant in England.