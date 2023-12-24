Maki and Ramen Leeds: Japanese restaurant opens new city centre venue as second site in England
A Japanese restaurant has opened its doors to their second venue in England on Leeds' Bond Street.
Maki & Ramen has taken over the former Pret A Manger on 32 Bond Street in city centre, and opened its doors to hungry customers on December 22.
The Edinburgh-based chain, which specialises in ramen, sushi and noodles, announced the opening on Instagram, writing: "Today marks the day we open our second site in England!
"Leeds, we have arrived! [...] We want to welcome the wonderful people of Leeds to our restaurant, to enjoy the delicacy that Maki & Ramen brings!"
Maki & Ramen runs five restaurants in the Scottish capital, two in Glasgow and one in Manchester, with the new Leeds addition marking their second restaurant in England.
The chain promises to "transport diners to Japan" with high-quality ramen, sushi and maki rolls.