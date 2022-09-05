Meet the Leeds bartender flying across the world to compete in Cardrona cocktail competition
Amy Edgley is preparing for the trip of a lifetime.
The Leeds bartender will fly out to New Zealand this month, after scooping a place in the finals of the global Cardrona cocktail competition.
The Wānaka-based distillery has been searching for the UK’s 10 best bartenders to join them in New Zealand, competing against 10 Kiwis to come away with the prize.
Amy, general manager of Farrands bar, crafted a bespoke cocktail using Cardrona butterscotch liquor.
She infused toasted pecan nuts in Cardrona’s reed vodka, serving it with homemade white pepper and sea salt cordial and vanilla bitters.
Her concept, inspired by the moon and connectivity, won the Manchester regional heat - securing her place in the grand final.
Amy, 28, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “My cocktail is all about the moon and how it represents connectivity.
“It’s to do with the thought that wherever you are in the world, you can all see the same moon - it links us together as one big family.
“It’s cool that a brand like Cardrona has believed in us enough to take us to the other side of the world.
“It’s such a big deal, especially as the hospitality industry has had it rough over the last couple of years.”
Amy, of Farsley, started her career as a children’s party host before joining Arc Inspirations as a waitress.
She begged her manager to let her get behind the bar, and later flew to Australia and New Zealand to perfect her craft.
Amy had tickets booked to return to New Zealand for a trip just before the pandemic, but her flights were cancelled when lockdown hit.
Amy said: “The first mentor I had was my general manager in New Zealand.
Read More
“He was the first person who introduced me to Cardrona, so there’s a personal link.”
After returning to the UK, Amy has worked at Hedonist and now heads up Leeds city centre bar Farrands, a luxury “hidden gem” which serves a range of bespoke cocktails.
It’s been a tricky time for the hospitality industry and Amy hopes to bring back the crown for Leeds.
She added: “I would be over the moon - excuse the pun!
“I’m representing myself, but also Farrand’s and the UK hospitality scene. To bring the title home for Leeds would be amazing.”