Delirium & Revelry is now open in the Grand Arcade, New Briggate, located next door to the Brotherhood.

The independent bar has been founded by Lydia Phillips and Andy Hedley, who between them have 15 years experience in the hospitality industry.

Having worked in bars across Leeds, Newcastle and Durham, the pair decided to join forces to open their first venue.

Delirium & Revelry, in the site of the former Hardey’s wine bar, has been fitted out with a jungle theme, with animal light fittings, suede booths in a shade of turquoise and upcycled furniture.

A small private VIP room on the first floor can accommodate up to 10 guests – and is entered via a secret sliding bookshelf.

The bar also has a large second floor, which Lydia and Andy plan to transform into a speakeasy bar complete with retro arcade machines.

Lydia said: “I first fell in love with Leeds about seven years ago when I came here for university and was blown away by the nightlife.

The bar will serve bespoke cocktails and spirit and mixer pairings

"There’s a decent bar on almost every corner of the city, with a warm Northern vibe and a host of familiar and friendly faces.

‘’Having worked both behind the bar and later behind the scenes, I feel I’ve got a good eye for what works and what doesn’t.

"My business partner and friend Andy is a local lad who’s had similar experiences to myself, and we just decided the time had come to give it a shot ourselves.

‘’Delirium & Revelry has been a real passion project for both of us and we’re confident we’ve created a space that’s truly unique, whilst at the same time complementing the existing bars in the Merrion Street area.’’

Delirium & Revelry will play an eclectic soundtrack of hip-hop during the day, to disco house, garage and techno by night.

The bar is licensed to serve alcohol until 3am on weekends and closes at 4am.

The bar’s drinks list includes bespoke cocktails, craft lager and ales from some of Yorkshire’s best-loved independent breweries.

The menu also showcases a range of premium spirit and mixer pairings, encouraging customers to discover new combinations they’ve never tried before.

This includes Diablesse coconut and hibiscus with Three Cents cherry soda, Cucielo Blanco vermouth and Fever Tree white grape and apricot, and Slydog spiced rum with Artisan Amalfi lime tonic.

Delirium & Revelry will also serve tequila from newly-launched Yorkshire brand Hacien, including Hacien tequila with Artisan smokey cola and Hacien's pineapple tequila with Artisan ginger ale.

Lydia added: “As small independent ourselves, it’s important that we support each other, as well as other local breweries and businesses.

"Sustainability is also high on our agenda and we’ve tried to integrate this into building the brand, by using upcycled furniture and recyclable bar accessories wherever we can.