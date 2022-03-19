Relatively new to the scene, Farrands has proven popular with the people of Leeds for its great selection of drinks and good atmosphere.

Located in Swinegate, the bar was once an off-license but stood empty for several years before becoming home to Farrands in 2020.

General manager Oliver Leeds and bar manager Amy Edgley have crafted a selection of signature cocktails for guests, as well as curating a high-quality wine list.

The Beet Goes On cocktail at Farrands. Photos courtesy of Crop 45 content agency.

The team said: "With the theme of Escapism, we have created our signature drinks to aid those desires to see and experience the world. We’ve done this by bringing the tastes of different cultures and countries onto one menu.

"Stretching from the heart of Yorkshire to the deserts of Mexico, from the bustling streets of New York to the Pyramids of Egypt."

Some of the signature cocktails on offer include drinks such as the Sugar Turmoil, a Eminente Ambar Claro 3-Year-Old based drink, with basil & lemon Oleo, lemonaid lime, and angostura bitters. This is inspired by Australia.

The Beet Goes On offers something a bit different with an Indian inspired drink. It is based on Farrands “Dark Horse” Spiced Rum, with added rape, pomegranate and blackcurrant Juice, beetroot masala chai, and fresh lemon.

Back in Europe, For a slice of Italian paradise try the Little Bitter Ones, a Disaronno amaretto liqueur based drink with Sicilian orange and espresso, or head to sub-Saharan Africa and try the Honeyguide, a Salted Butter-washed Four Roses Original Bourbon, with honeycomb ale syrup, and herbal Bitters.

A range of classic cocktails are also available, as well as a selection of beers, tea, coffee, soft drinks and low-alcohol options.

Address: 18 Swinegate, Leeds LS1 4AG

Website: www.farrandsbar.com