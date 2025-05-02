Marmita The Junction: New cafe and bar looks set to open atop historic viaduct in Leeds city centre

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Signs advertising a new cafe and bar have appeared outside a luxury apartment complex in Leeds city centre.

The branding for ‘Marmita’ was installed on the front of a kiosk on the Monk Bridge Viaduct, off Whitehall Road, earlier this week.

Signs advertising Marmita appeared outside at The Junction this week.Signs advertising Marmita appeared outside at The Junction this week.
Signs advertising Marmita appeared outside at The Junction this week. | National World

It will become the second business to take over the Junc Shed kiosk, which is an initiative from apartment complex The Junction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last summer, sandwich specialists Alfonso’s opened in the space for a pop-up that quickly became a hit with visitors.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

It looks set to become the second business to take over the Junc Shed kiosk.It looks set to become the second business to take over the Junc Shed kiosk.
It looks set to become the second business to take over the Junc Shed kiosk. | National World

It served signature Cuban sandwiches packed full of smoked pork, cheese and pickles.

The team behind Alfonso’s have since gone on to open a permanent shop in the Grand Arcade, which they described as a New York-style bodega.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Junc Shed was originally launched as a rotating food market set within the gardens atop the historic viaduct.

When it first opened, the team said they wanted to “bring the first of many exciting businesses to The Junction”, in order to spotlight “local indie operators”.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice