Signs advertising a new cafe and bar have appeared outside a luxury apartment complex in Leeds city centre.

The branding for ‘Marmita’ was installed on the front of a kiosk on the Monk Bridge Viaduct, off Whitehall Road, earlier this week.

Signs advertising Marmita appeared outside at The Junction this week. | National World

It will become the second business to take over the Junc Shed kiosk, which is an initiative from apartment complex The Junction.

Last summer, sandwich specialists Alfonso’s opened in the space for a pop-up that quickly became a hit with visitors.

It looks set to become the second business to take over the Junc Shed kiosk. | National World

It served signature Cuban sandwiches packed full of smoked pork, cheese and pickles.

The team behind Alfonso’s have since gone on to open a permanent shop in the Grand Arcade, which they described as a New York-style bodega.

The Junc Shed was originally launched as a rotating food market set within the gardens atop the historic viaduct.

When it first opened, the team said they wanted to “bring the first of many exciting businesses to The Junction”, in order to spotlight “local indie operators”.