Monk Bridge Viaduct: Historic Grade II listed Leeds viaduct arches could be transformed into shops
Plans for 12 commercial units at the former Monk Bridge Viaduct near Whitehall Road have been submitted to the council.
Architects said the buildings would be designed not to touch the fabric of the Grade-II listed viaduct, built in the 1840s.
An urban park has already been created on top of the structure as part of a redevelopment of the area which includes hundreds of nearby homes.
A design report by Material Architects said the buildings would be bespoke to each railway arch, but built with similar materials.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.
It said: “The proposed design looks to house the new commercial pavilions within the vacant arches of the listed railway viaduct without causing any negative impact upon the historic asset.”
Monk Bridge Viaduct ceased being used by the rail network in the 1960s after the closure of Leeds Central railway station.
It was later partially demolished and blocked off.
The design report said: “The viaduct signifies a visual and cultural representation of the site’s industrial past and the activities which once characterised the area
“It is considered that the proposed commercial uses would constitute complementary and sustainable uses and represent a good neighbour to those newly built developments.”
Planning permission and listed building consent are sought from Leeds City Council for the viaduct project.